Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares | Image: Bajaj Consumer (Representative)

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited announced buyback of fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, the company said via an exchange filing.

The total number of equity shares bought back on 28/02/2023 is Nil.

The buyback is in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (Buyback Regulations) from the open market using the stock exchange mechanism.

