How Many Bank Accounts Should You Really Have? The Answer May Be Fewer Than You Think

Most individuals need only two bank accounts. |

Mumbai: Keeping money in one accoun t feels convenient, while opening several can appear safer. Yet the ideal arrangement depends less on income and more on whether each account serves a clear purpose.

Two accounts usually work

For most individuals, two bank accounts are sufficient. A primary account can receive salary, pay bills and manage everyday spending. A second account can hold savings or money reserved for a financial goal.

This separation can limit unnecessary expenditure and make cash flows easier to follow. People with multiple income sources, family commitments or several goals may benefit from another account, but higher earnings alone do not justify it.

Why another bank helps?

Holding accounts at different banks can reduce concentration risk and provide access to funds if one account is unavailable because of a technical, card-related or operational problem.

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation protection covers eligible deposits, including principal and interest, up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank. Deposits across branches of the same bank are combined for this limit. Therefore, savings spread across different banks receive separate cover.

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However, this insurance protects against bank failure, not fraud or unauthorised transactions. Customers must continue using strong authentication, alerts and transaction controls.

When three becomes useful?

One primary account and one backup account is ideal. A third may be useful after relocation, for easier branch access or to obtain a banking feature.

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Beyond three, tracking transactions, completing KYC requirements and maintaining minimum balances can become difficult. Unused accounts may also attract overlooked charges and create unnecessary paperwork.

Check before opening

Before adding an account, compare minimum-balance rules, penalties, interest rates, ATM and transaction charges, transfer facilities and digital services. Customers concerned about minimum balances can consider a Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account, subject to its conditions.

Review all accounts periodically. If a new account has a compelling purpose, consider closing the least useful one. The simplest rule is that every account must have a specific job.