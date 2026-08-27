From Yerawada Jail To Cyber Fraud: Two Men Arrested For Arranging Bank Accounts In Pune | PCPC

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Crime Police have arrested two men for allegedly helping a cybercrime network obtain bank accounts to carry out online fraud. Police said one of the suspects made contacts with other criminals while in Yerawada Jail and later used those contacts to arrange bank accounts.

The arrests were made during an investigation into an alleged ₹8.6 crore share market investment fraud targeting a senior citizen. The suspects have been identified as Tejas Gyanoba Lokhande, 24, of Markalgaon in Pune, and Avinash Gyanoba Baklikar, 28, of Latur district. According to police, Lokhande opened a bank account after being released on bail and handed it over for use in cybercrime. Baklikar allegedly helped arrange accounts through contacts he developed while in jail.

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Senior citizen allegedly loses ₹8.6 crore

The case was registered at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police Station.

Police said the complainant, a senior citizen, was allegedly promised high returns on share market investments. The victim was then allegedly induced to transfer money, resulting in a financial loss of ₹8.6 crore.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, police traced the movement of the allegedly defrauded money through several bank accounts.

₹5 lakh traced to Lokhande’s account

Technical analysis showed that ₹5 lakh was transferred into an IndusInd Bank account on July 14, 2026, police said.

The account was registered in Lokhande’s name.

Police obtained his technical details and traced him to Markalgaon. A team led by Assistant Police Inspector Vaibhav Patil detained him for questioning.

During interrogation, police said Lokhande revealed details about how the account was allegedly arranged for cybercrime.

Jail contact allegedly led to bank account

According to police, Lokhande had earlier been in judicial custody in connection with kidnapping and extortion cases registered at Hinjawadi Police Station.

While in Yerawada Jail, he allegedly met Baklikar.

Police said Lokhande, Baklikar and other wanted suspects discussed obtaining bank accounts for use in cybercrime while they were in jail.

After being released on bail, Lokhande allegedly opened the IndusInd Bank account and handed it over on Baklikar’s instructions.

Police then began searching for Baklikar.

Baklikar arrested in Latur

Police said Baklikar had also previously been arrested in a cybercrime case registered at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police Station in 2024.

He had allegedly spent about one-and-a-half years in judicial custody in that case before being released on bail.

Technical analysis helped police trace him to Latur, where he was arrested.

During questioning, police said Baklikar admitted to having developed contacts with people facing cases involving crimes against the human body while he was in Yerwada Jail.

Police said he had saved their mobile numbers under the name “University”.

After his release, he allegedly contacted these people and formed a group to commit cyber fraud.

Eight bank accounts allegedly arranged

Police said their investigation has so far found that the group opened or obtained eight different bank accounts for use in cybercrime.

These accounts were allegedly used for financial transactions connected with cyber fraud, with the help of other accomplices.

Police are now examining the transactions through these accounts and trying to identify other people involved in the network.

Companies allegedly set up to open current accounts

Police also said the suspects had opened offices in the names of SUSTAINBLOCK CONSTRUCTION PVT LTD and STRUNOVA PVT LTD.

According to the investigation, the offices were allegedly being used to open additional current accounts that could be used for cybercrime.

Police said the suspects were preparing to commit further offences through these accounts.

The investigation also found that Baklikar is a final-year BAMS student. Police said he was allegedly involved in cybercrime while remaining in contact with foreign associates.

Police tracing other suspects

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohidas Pawar said the investigation is continuing.

Police are examining the financial transactions linked to the case and are trying to trace other suspects and their accomplices.

Police Inspector Digambar Gaikwad is conducting the further investigation.

The arrests were made under the supervision of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awad, DCP (Crime) Rohidas Pawar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber and Financial Offences) Rohini Banker.

The operation was led by Senior Police Inspector Ravikiran Nale and Police Inspector Digambar Gaikwad, with officers and personnel from the Cyber Crime Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.