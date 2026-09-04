Four Held In Indore For Buying And Selling Bank Accounts Used In Cyber Fraud | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for their alleged involvement in buying and selling bank accounts for use in cyber fraud, a police official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aman Singh Rathore identified the four as Monish Mandloi (29), Piyush Kushwah (22), Rishi Pawar (20) and Sujal Soni (20). A search is underway for another associate, identified as Rupesh Mangrolia (26), he added.

“During questioning, Mandloi claimed that he opened a bank account at Kushwah’s request and handed over the entire bank kit, including the passbook, cheque book and ATM card, to him for ₹2,000. Kushwah then sold the account to Pawar for ₹5,000, who further sold it for ₹10,000,” Rathore said.

The investigation also revealed that money allegedly obtained by defrauding people on the pretext of converting the USDT cryptocurrency into Indian rupees was routed through various bank accounts, the DCP said.

“One of the bank accounts linked to the gang was found to be connected to cyber fraud complaints registered in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, and a further probe is underway, Rathore said.