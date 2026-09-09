₹3.42 Crore Cyber Money Trail Cracked In Indore; 16 Held For Supplying Mule Bank Accounts | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested 16 people in two cases for allegedly providing mule bank accounts to cyber fraudsters, with suspicious transactions of around Rs 3.42 crore detected in one account in just a month.

DCP (Zone 1) Narendra Rawat said the accounts were linked to more than 200 cyber fraud complaints registered across the country.

The probe began after Aerodrome police investigated a Rs 1.44 lakh cyber fraud case.

Police found that the accused allegedly provided bank accounts for commission, which were used to receive, transfer and withdraw proceeds from cyber fraud, online betting and gaming.

In the second case, police were probing a Rs 17.84 lakh cryptocurrency investment fraud.

Analysis of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, bank accounts and technical evidence led to the arrest of 10 suspects who allegedly provided accounts for commission.

Police seized 34 ATM/debit cards, 24 cheque books, 12 bank passbooks, eight mobile phones, a Wi-Fi router, a diary containing banking details and Rs 1.08 lakh in cash.

Police are questioning the accused to identify other accounts, associates and members of the wider cyber fraud network.