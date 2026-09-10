Two Arrested From Goa, Kolkata For Supplying 60-70 Mule Bank Accounts In Pune Cyber Fraud Case | Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police have arrested two men from Goa and Kolkata for allegedly helping cyber fraudsters receive money through a network of 60 to 70 bank accounts obtained from people by promising them loans. Police said their investigation into an ₹83.80 lakh cyber fraud led them to the two suspects and uncovered a wider network in which ordinary citizens, particularly women in Goa, were allegedly lured with loan offers and their bank accounts were then used to receive money from cyber frauds.

Preliminary investigation has found that crore of rupees may have been routed through such accounts, police said. The financial and technical investigation is underway. The arrested suspects have been identified as Abhikesh Mohan Acharekar, 34, from Goa, and Anmol Sharma, 32, from Kolkata, West Bengal.

₹83.80 lakh fraud led police to bank account

The investigation began after a private company manager approached the Cyber Police alleging that he had been cheated of ₹83.80 lakh.

According to the complaint, the fraudsters promised him a 500% profit if he invested money in foreign share markets, stock markets and initial public offerings (IPOs).

A case was registered at the Cyber Police Station under Sections 318(4), 316(2), 340 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

During the financial investigation, police traced the movement of the complainant’s money.

On March 21, 2026, the complainant had transferred ₹30 lakh into a bank account held with the Central Bank of India.

Account linked to two Goa residents

Police obtained details of the account from the bank and found that it was held in the name of Shivshakti Enterprises.

The account was a partnership account held by Abhikesh Acharekar and Pratiksha Naik, both residents of Goa.

Police then began tracing Acharekar using technical analysis.

Investigators found that he was frequently changing his location, making it difficult to track him.

On August 28, police received information that Acharekar had arrived in Pune. A team led by Police Sub-Inspector Prakash Katkade was sent to Khed Shivapur.

The team traced Acharekar and detained him.

During interrogation, police said Acharekar admitted to opening the Central Bank of India account and receiving money linked to cyber frauds. He allegedly told investigators that he worked with Anmol Sharma, who was based in Kolkata.

Loan offers allegedly used to collect bank accounts

The investigation then opened up a larger suspected network.

According to police, Acharekar and his associates targeted ordinary people in Goa, particularly women, with promises of arranging loans.

The victims were allegedly persuaded to provide their bank account details or accounts for the promised loan services.

Police said around 60 to 70 bank accounts were obtained in this manner.

These accounts were then allegedly handed over to Sharma and other associates. Investigators said the accounts were used to receive money collected through cyber frauds.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that crore of rupees were deposited through such accounts.

The exact amount and number of transactions are being established through further financial and technical analysis.

Second suspect traced to Kolkata

After Acharekar’s interrogation, police traced Sharma to Kolkata.

A team was sent to West Bengal and, with the help of local police, located and apprehended him.

During questioning, police said Sharma admitted to obtaining bank accounts from Acharekar and using them with other associates to receive money from cyber frauds.

Police said both men were arrested after their alleged involvement in the case was established.

Investigators are now examining the bank transactions and technical evidence to identify other people involved in the network.

Suspects wanted in other cases

Police said the two suspects have also emerged as wanted persons in cases registered in Pune City and Rajasthan.

The investigation is now focused on identifying the other members of the network, tracing the money routed through the accounts and determining how many cyber-fraud victims were affected.

The operation was carried out by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police Station team under the supervision of senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohidas Pawar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber and Economic Offences) Rohini Bankar.

Senior Police Inspector Ravikiran Nale, Police Inspector Digambar Gaikwad, Assistant Police Inspectors Pravin Swami and Vaibhav Patil, and Police Sub-Inspector Prakash Katkade were among the officers involved in the investigation and arrests.