Housing sales |

Mumbai: India’s residential real estate market witnessed steady growth in October 2026, with housing sales by value across the top seven cities rising 7% year-on-year, according to a Nuvama Research report. However, new housing launches declined 24%, highlighting a widening gap between demand and fresh supply.

Housing sales value surged 32% month-on-month despite seasonal challenges and a high comparison base from last year's Diwali festivities.

Higher Property Prices Drive Housing Demand

Housing sales volumes increased just 1% year-on-year in October, indicating that rising property prices and demand for larger homes primarily supported growth in transaction value. During the first seven months of FY27, housing sales value increased 5%, while fresh supply declined 4%. Sales volumes remained largely unchanged.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded sales value growth of 11-14% during the period. Chennai and Pune registered increases of 7-8%, while NCR and Kolkata witnessed declines of 13% and 10%, respectively.

New Housing Launches Witness Sharp Decline

Residential project launches by volume dropped 28% year-on-year in October, while launch volumes declined 5% during the first seven months of FY27. NCR, Chennai and Kolkata experienced particularly sharp declines, with new launch volumes falling between 34% and 42% during the seven-month period.

Despite reduced fresh supply, housing inventory remained stable at 21 months in October. Pune recorded the lowest inventory at 15 months, while Hyderabad had the highest at 31 months.

Property Prices Rise Across Major Cities

Average residential property prices increased across all seven major markets. Chennai recorded a 13% increase, while NCR and MMR witnessed price appreciation of 10-11%. Average housing ticket sizes also increased, ranging from 8% in Hyderabad to 20% in MMR.

Housing Market Outlook

Nuvama Research highlighted that sustaining residential demand would depend on improving housing affordability and expanding offerings in the mid-income and premium segments.

A more balanced housing portfolio, rather than excessive dependence on luxury developments, could help developers sustain sales momentum and attract a wider pool of prospective homebuyers.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!