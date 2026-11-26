Chennai-based industrialist and philanthropist Vardhaman Jain has made a significant religious contribution by donating 121 kg of gold ornaments valued at ₹160 crore to the Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the temple on Thursday, Nov 26, to attend the formal handover ceremony.

According to PTI, the offering includes gold crown for Srivari, as Lord Sri Venkateswara is popularly known, and Padma Paadalu, ornaments designed to adorn the deity's feet.

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Who Is Vardhaman Jain?

Jain serves as founder and vice-chairman of Access Healthcare, a prominent healthcare revenue cycle management company, and director of Asia Engineering.

"Vardhman has a wealth of experience in corporate development, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, executive leadership, and leading large-scale BPO operations," according to the website of Asia Engineering.

Vardhman has received a couple of patents for his technology work, including patents for system and method for image processing with the assignment of medical codes, and system and method for viewing and utilizing data from electronic images.

He is also the founder of Aavishkaar, a skill development organization focusing on training underprivileged youth and providing them access to gainful employment. He is a member of Chennai Angels, which helps incubate and fund several start-ups in India.

Alongside his entrepreneurial ventures, Jain has been actively involved in philanthropic initiatives. He serves as the managing trustee of Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, supporting healthcare services for underprivileged children.

His professional journey includes serving as chairman of Vara Future LLP, co-founding Vision HealthSource and heading the business process outsourcing (BPO) division of Dell Services as managing director.

Jain completed his bachelor's degree at Loyola College in Chennai before pursuing a master's degree in Texas, US.

In 2025, the businessman made headlines following the sale of a 70% stake in Access Healthcare to a US-based company for approximately $2 billion.

Following the transaction, Jain announced his intention to donate gold ornaments worth more than ₹200 crore to the deity at Tirumala.

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Tirumala Temple Receives 45 Types Of Gold Ornaments

The latest donation comprises an elaborate collection of religious ornaments. The elaborate collection includes:

a crown,

Padma Paadalu,

waist belt,

shoulder ornaments,

conch and discus emblems,

other traditional jewellery crafted in accordance with Agama Shastra traditions

Specially crafted to adorn Lord Sri Venkateswara from head to toe, the collection will be used during daily religious rituals, known as Kainkaryams, and special adornments.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which confirmed the donation through a post on X, described the contribution as an extraordinary offering from a devotee. The temple administration also shared details of the specially designed ornaments and their ceremonial presentation.

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