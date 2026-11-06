Maha Urban Development Dept Clarifies DCR 33(11), Real Estate Stakeholders Hope Move Will End Jurisdictional Disputes | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Urban Development (UD) Department has reiterated its earlier directions on Regulation 33(11) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034, bringing relief to developers who were uncertain about where to seek approvals for such projects.

In a communication dated November 2, the department asked the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to continue processing proposals under Regulation 33(11) in accordance with the government's directions issued on October 15, 2024. The clarification has raised hopes in the real estate industry that approvals under the regulation can now move ahead without further confusion.

Regulation Provides Homes For Displaced Residents

Regulation 33(11), which was part of the earlier Development Control Regulations of 1991, allows certain projects to be taken up for creating Permanent Transit Camp (PTC) tenements. These are temporary homes provided to people displaced by infrastructure projects and other redevelopment-related activities.

The regulation is important for Mumbai as government agencies need a large number of transit homes to accommodate people affected by road, transport and other infrastructure projects.

Jurisdictional Dispute Creates Uncertainty

However, uncertainty arose after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) questioned the SRA's authority to approve projects under 33(11), particularly those involving non-slum plots. In July 2026, the BMC Commissioner approached the state government, seeking clarity on whether such proposals should come under the civic body's jurisdiction.

This created confusion among developers over which authority would process their applications, raising concerns about delays in ongoing and proposed projects.

Industry Seeks Parallel Approval Systems

The industry expects the two regulations to operate simultaneously, with the SRA processing schemes under 33(11) and the BMC handling proposals under the newer Regulation 33(20)(B). This would give developers an option to approach the respective authorities instead of leaving projects caught in a jurisdictional dispute.

According to SRA figures, 522 approved schemes have generated 32,337 project-affected person (PAP) tenements, of which 6,604 have been handed over. Mumbai's requirement is estimated at 50,000 such tenements at present, with the Development Plan projecting a need for 2.2 lakh.

Developers Welcome Government Clarification

Ar. Shantanoo V. Rane, Chairman, Roswalt Realty, said the regulation had been successfully implemented by the SRA for several years. He said Mumbai has several locations where slum and non-slum plots are located close to each other. Allowing these plots to be taken up together under SRA's supervision makes it easier to implement projects and generate transit homes faster.

Sukhraj Nahar, President, CREDAI-MCHI, said the industry expects the existing system to continue and stressed that clarity and continuity are important for developers.

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Boman Irani, Chairman, Rustomjee, said Regulation 33(11) had helped generate a substantial number of transit homes required for Mumbai's infrastructure and rehabilitation projects. He welcomed the government's clarification, saying developers need a predictable approval process.

Amit Thacker, Managing Director, SD Corp Holdings, said both Regulation 33(11) and the newer 33(20)(B) could function together, allowing developers to choose the appropriate route for their proposals. He expressed hope that the SRA and BMC would process their respective schemes, helping increase the supply of transit homes.

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