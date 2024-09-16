Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched: Festive Season Special Starting at Rs 12.86 Lakh

Honda Elevate Apex Edition |

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has launched the new Apex Edition of the Honda Elevate, starting at Rs 12.86 lakh (ex-showroom), as a part of its festive campaign, The Great Honda Fest. This special edition off the popular mid-size SUV will be available in limited quantities and offers both Manual Transmission (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) options.

Based on the V and VX grades of the Honda Elevate, the Apex Edition features enhance the SUV’s already bold design, spacious interiors, and advanced features with a premium package for exterior and interior upgrades. It will be available in all color options, adding a touch of exclusivity to the festive season.

The new Honda Elevate Apex Edition boasts several striking exterior enhancements that set it apart from the standard model. It features a sleek Piano Black front under spoiler with a silver accent, and matching Piano Black side under spoilers. The rear of the vehicle is adorned with a Piano Black lower garnish, complemented by chrome inserts for added elegance. Unique Apex Edition badges on the fenders and a distinctive emblem on the tailgate further highlight this special edition’s exclusive design elements.

The interior of the Honda Elevate Apex Edition has been upgraded to offer a more luxurious experience. It features dual-tone ivory and black interiors that create a sophisticated atmosphere. The door linings and instrument panel are finished in premium leatherette, enhancing the overall look and feel of the cabin. The Apex Edition also includes rhythmic ambient lighting with seven color options, allowing drivers to personalize their environment. Additionally, the special edition comes with exclusive signature seat covers and cushions, adding a touch of uniqueness.

The Honda Elevate Apex Edition maintains its performance with the reliable 1.5-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine, which delivers 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic transmission. For those concerned about fuel efficiency, the manual version is rated at 15.31 km/l, while the automatic variant achieves a higher efficiency of 16.92 km/l.

The Honda Elevate Apex Edition is priced attractively for a limited period, with various options to suit different preferences. In Delhi, the standard variant prices start at Rs 12.71 for the VMT, rising to Rs 12.86 for the Apex Edition. The VCVT variant is priced at Rs 13.71, with the Apex Edition available for Rs 13.86. For the VX MT, the standard price is Rs 14.10, while the Apex Edition is offered at Rs 14.25. The VX CVT starts at Rs 15.10, and the Apex Edition is priced at Rs 15.25. These prices reflect the added value and exclusivity of the Apex Edition during the ongoing promotional period.