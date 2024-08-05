All-New Honda Amaze Set for January 2025 Launch

Honda Amaze |

The all-new Honda Amaze, originally set to launch during the 2024 festive season, will now makes its debut early next year. The third-generation sedan is slated to be revealed in December 2024. This new model is expected to feature significant updates to its platform, design, and interior.

Although the engine specification is likely to stay the same. The Honda Amaze will continue to be powered by a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 90 bhp and 110Nm of torque. It will offer both 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission, with no diesel engine option available.

The new Honda Amaze will feature a notably shorter wheelbase compared to the City’s 2,600mm and Elevate’s 2,650mm, aiming to keep the overall length under four meters. Its current wheelbase of 2,470mm is 130mm shorter than that of the Honda City. Despite these changes, the Amaze will maintain stylish design elements that align with larger Honda sedans available globally.

Inside, the third-generation Amaze will likely showcase a refreshed cabin, potentially including a larger, free-standing touchscreen similar to the one in the Elevate. To manage costs, the new Amaze may use interior components shared with other Honda models in India.

The new Honda Amaze will enter a competitive segment, facing strong rivals such as the Hyundai Aura and the Maruti Dzire. Both of these competitors are set to receive significant updates, with the Dzire expected to undergo a full model change a month or two before the Amaze, coinciding with the festive season.

In parallel, Honda is developing a new PF2 platform, which will underpin future models including SUVs, smaller electric vehicles, and the next-generation City sedan. This new modular platform will accommodate a range of powertrains, from hybrid to electric. Honda is also crafting a new three-row SUV, with development support from its R&D centers in Japan and Thailand, alongside input from Honda Cars India.