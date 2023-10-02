 Honda Cars India Domestic Sales Up 13% At 9,861 Units In September
Honda Cars India Domestic Sales Up 13% At 9,861 Units In September

Newly launched mid-size SUV Elevate received good response in the market and the deliveries of the model started from last month, Honda Cars India said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Honda Cars India Domestic Sales Up 13% At 9,861 Units In September

Honda Cars India Ltd on Sunday reported a 13 per cent increase year-on-year in domestic sales at 9,861 units in September 2023.

Newly launched mid-size SUV Elevate received good response in the market and the deliveries of the model started from last month, Honda Cars India said in a statement.

"The new SUV has emerged as a frontrunner and is contributing significantly to the sales momentum during this festive season," Honda Cars India Ltd Director, Marketing and Sales, Yuichi Murata said.

He further said, "The auto industry is experiencing strong demand at the beginning of the festive season. With an extended festive period this year, we expect this momentum to continue, which is very encouraging." Exports last month stood at 1,310 units, the company said.

