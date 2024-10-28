Honda Announces Recall of 90,000 Cars in India Over Fuel Pump Problem

Honda City |

Honda Cars India has expanded its recall campaign to replace faulty fuel pumps in 90,468 older units of select models across the country. The recall also includes 2,204 vehicles that previously had the fuel pump replaced as a spare part. The affected units are equipped with defective impellers, which could lead to issues such as engine failure or starting problem over the time.

Honda confirmed that the replacement process will begin on November 5, 2024, at authorized dealerships and will be carried out in phases. Vehicle owners are being notified individually, with all repairs provided free of charge.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has detailed the specific models affected by its expanded recall campaign, aimed at replacing faulty fuel pumps. A total of 92,672 units are impacted, covering production between September 2017 and June 2018. Among the affected vehicles, the Honda City leads with 32,872 units, followed by the Amaze with 18,851 units and the Jazz with 16,744 units.

Honda Amaze |

Other models include 14,298 units of the WR-V, 4,386 units of the BR-V, and 3,317 units of the Brio. Additionally, 2,204 vehicles from various models, including the Civic and Accord, which had previously undergone part replacement, are also part of the campaign.

Honda has set up a dedicated microsite on its official website, where customers can verify if their vehicles are part of the recall by entering the 17-character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Additionally, owners who purchased fuel pump assemblies from authorized Honda dealerships between June 2017 and October 2023 through over-the-counter sales are advised to visit dealerships for inspection and confirmation.

Honda Brio |

Honda Cars India offers a diverse lineup catering to various segments, including popular models like the Amaze sedan and City, known for their reliability and fuel efficiency. The WR-V and Jazz target premium hatchback and crossover buyers, while the newly introduced Elevate SUV taps into the growing demand for compact SUVs.