Home First Finance IPO to open on Jan 21: Check out price band, issue size and other key details here

Mortgage financier Home First Finance Company (HFFC) on Tuesday fixed a price band of Rs 517-518 a share for its initial share sale, which will open for public subscription on January 21.

This would be the third initial public offer (IPO) this year after Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) which is currently open for public subscription, and Indigo Paints, which would be launched on January 20.

When will the IPO open and close for subscription?

The IPO would be open for subscription on January 21 and close on January 25. The anchor investors' portion will be open for subscription on January 20.