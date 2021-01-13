IPO Alert: Blackstone to take public three companies from India portfolio

Global investor group Blackstone is planning to launch three IPOs from its India portfolio this year, reports said. Among its prospective IPOs is Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd which is likely to file a draft prospectus as soon as this month, a Bloomberg report said.

Aadhar is one of India’s largest mortgage providers to low-income earners. The company, controlled by Blackstone Group Inc, is planning to raise as much as $1 billion (Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500 crore) from the share sale.

Other IPO plans of Blackstone include a US listing for an IT services company, Mint reported.

TaskUS, a Texas-based company with extensive operations in Bengaluru, is expected to list in the US later this year, the report said.