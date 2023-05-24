 Hitachi Energy recommends dividend of Rs 3.40
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHitachi Energy recommends dividend of Rs 3.40

Hitachi Energy recommends dividend of Rs 3.40

The dividend for the shares with face value of Rs 2 will be distributed after the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Hitachi Energy recommends dividend of Rs 3.40 | Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy India Limited board of directors on Wednesday recommended a dividend of Rs 3.40 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The dividend for the shares with face value of Rs 2 will be distributed after the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Hitachi Energy India earnings

The company in the fourth quarter reported a jump in total income to Rs 1,336.30 crore and net profit went down slightly to Rs 50.81 crore.

Hitachi Energy India shares

The shares of Hitachi Energy India on Wednesday closed at Rs 3,784, down by 5.47 per cent.

Read Also
Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Hindalco net profit drops to Rs 2,411 cr, Hitachi Energy net profit dips to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hitachi Energy recommends dividend of Rs 3.40

Hitachi Energy recommends dividend of Rs 3.40

Infosys Springboard Collaborates with Adobe Training to Transform Digital Workforce of the Future

Infosys Springboard Collaborates with Adobe Training to Transform Digital Workforce of the Future

Uber accelerates green transition; to deploy 100% electric fleet across India

Uber accelerates green transition; to deploy 100% electric fleet across India

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Hindalco net profit drops to Rs 2,411 cr, Hitachi Energy net profit dips to...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Hindalco net profit drops to Rs 2,411 cr, Hitachi Energy net profit dips to...

Sensex down 177 points at 61,804, Nifty below 18,300 at the end of the day, as Adani stocks lose...

Sensex down 177 points at 61,804, Nifty below 18,300 at the end of the day, as Adani stocks lose...