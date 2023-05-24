Hitachi Energy recommends dividend of Rs 3.40 | Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy India Limited board of directors on Wednesday recommended a dividend of Rs 3.40 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The dividend for the shares with face value of Rs 2 will be distributed after the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Hitachi Energy India earnings

The company in the fourth quarter reported a jump in total income to Rs 1,336.30 crore and net profit went down slightly to Rs 50.81 crore.

Hitachi Energy India shares

The shares of Hitachi Energy India on Wednesday closed at Rs 3,784, down by 5.47 per cent.