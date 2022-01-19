Hitachi Energy bags order worth Rs 160 cr to support electrification of rail routes

Hitachi Energy India stated that it has bagged orders of over Rs 160 crore to provide key electric components to support the electrification of rail routes in the country.

The government's electric locomotive manufacturers Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and Diesel Loco Modernisation Works (DMW), part of Indian Railways, placed orders with Hitachi Energy for traction transformers for passenger and freight locomotives in October-December 2021, the company said.

N Venu, Managing Director and CEO, Hitachi Energy India stated that electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system.

"At Hitachi Energy, we are committed to the accelerated electrification and decarbonisation of the world's transportation and rail sectors,” said Venu.

