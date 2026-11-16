Hirect's Railway Business Gets A ₹133 Crore Push, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works Places Major Propulsion Equipment Order

Railway |

Mumbai: Hirect Limited has secured a ₹133.38 crore order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) for supplying advanced propulsion equipment for Indian Railways' electric locomotives, strengthening its presence in the railway engineering and electrical equipment segment.

The company announced on Monday that it received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for supplying 78 sets of IGBT-based three-phase drive propulsion systems.

₹133 Crore Railway Contract

According to the company's regulatory disclosure, the contract covers propulsion equipment for WAG9, WAG9H, WAP7 and WAP5 electric locomotives. The equipment is designed for use in electric locomotive propulsion systems, an important component of railway operations. The order provides Hirect with a substantial supply contract in the railway equipment business.

Delivery Timeline

Hirect is scheduled to execute deliveries between April 2027 and February 2028. The contract also includes a provision for comprehensive annual maintenance for three years. The maintenance component extends the company's responsibilities beyond equipment supply and includes support for the propulsion systems.

Indigenous Manufacturing Focus

Management said the contract strengthens Hirect's position as a development source for propulsion systems under the Research Designs and Standards Organisation's Unified Vendor Approval Module. The development reflects the company's focus on indigenous engineering and railway propulsion technology.

Management Highlights Growth

Chairman and Managing Director Suramya Nevatia described the order as an important milestone for Hirect's indigenous propulsion systems business. He said the contract reflects the company's efforts to strengthen in-house engineering capabilities and develop advanced railway equipment.

What Lies Ahead?

The ₹133.38 crore order adds to Hirect's railway equipment business and provides visibility for deliveries scheduled through February 2028. Going forward, investors will monitor contract execution, delivery timelines and the company's ability to secure additional railway propulsion orders. The development also highlights opportunities for domestic engineering companies in India's railway equipment supply chain.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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