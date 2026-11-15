Western Railway Collects ₹8.23 Crore In 15-Day Ticket Checking Drive in Mumbai, Detects Nearly 95,000 Violations

Western Railway Collects ₹8.23 Crore In 15-Day 'Operation Deep' Ticket Checking Drive, Detects Nearly 95,000 Violations | File Photo

Mumbai: A special ticket checking drive conducted by Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division during the Diwali rush has helped the railway earn Rs 8.23 crore in just 15 days, registering a 53.6% increase over the corresponding period last year. The division detected 94,919 cases of ticketless and irregular travel during the intensive drive, which ran from October 31 to November 14.

Western Railway Exceeds Ticket Checking Revenue Target By 7.52%

The division collected Rs 8,22,99,300 through the drive, exceeding its target of Rs 7,65,41,869 by 7.52%. In absolute terms, the earnings were around Rs 57.57 lakh higher than the target. During the corresponding Diwali period last year, the division had earned approximately Rs 5.36 crore. The latest figures indicate that ticket checking earnings increased by nearly Rs 2.87 crore in a year.

The 15-day campaign, named 'Operation Deep', was aimed at curbing ticketless travel and the misuse of railway tickets during the festive season, when suburban and long-distance trains witness a rise in passenger numbers. The railway deployed ticket checking staff and supervisors across the division to intensify checks and identify passengers travelling without valid tickets or violating ticket rules.

Railway Officials Credit Coordinated Efforts For Higher Collections

Railway officials said the performance was the result of coordinated efforts by ticket checking personnel, supervisors and other concerned units. The drive was also intended to ensure that passengers paid the correct fare and that railway revenue was not lost due to irregular travel.

The increase in earnings comes at a time when festive rush puts additional pressure on railway infrastructure and passenger services. Ticketless travel not only results in revenue loss but can also create problems during crowded travel conditions.

While the division has described the campaign as a success, the figures also underline the scale of irregular travel detected during the festive period. With nearly 95,000 cases recorded in just over a fortnight, the drive highlights the continuing challenge before railway authorities in ensuring that passengers travel with valid tickets. Western Railway said such intensive checking efforts are part of its efforts to protect revenue and improve compliance with ticketing rules.

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