Chhath Puja 2026: Devotees Gather At Ulwe In Navi Mumbai To Offer Sandhya Arghya To Setting Sun Amid Festive Celebrations |

Navi Mumbai: Devotees gathered at Sector 9 in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai on Sunday evening to celebrate Chhat Puja, offering Arghya (prayers) to the setting sun as part of the four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Ulwe Chhath Puja Samiti Makes Special Arrangements For Devotees

The Ulwe Chhat Puja Samiti organised arrangements for devotees to perform the traditional rituals and offer prayers at the designated ghat. Devotees, particularly women observing the rigorous fast, arrived with traditional bamboo baskets (soop) carrying fruits, thekua, sugarcane and other offerings.

As the sun began to set, devotees stood in the water and offered Arghya, seeking the well-being, prosperity and good health of their families. The atmosphere was marked by devotional songs, traditional rituals and festive fervour, with families gathering to participate in the celebrations.

Chhath Puja Celebrates Faith, Devotion And Gratitude Towards Sun God

“Chhat Puja is not just a festival for us; it is an expression of faith, devotion and gratitude towards the Sun God. We are happy that the Ulwe Chhat Puja Samiti has made arrangements so that families can come together and perform the rituals peacefully,” said a devotee.

The evening Arghya is one of the most significant rituals of Chhat Puja. Devotees will return on Monday morning to offer Usha Arghya to the rising Sun, bringing the festival to a close.

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