Bharat Forge Unit KSSL Signs MoU With GRSE To Boost Indigenous Marine Engineering Capabilities

Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) on March 05, 2026, to collaborate on indigenous marine engineering solutions for naval and commercial ship propulsion systems. |

Kolkata: India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing is extending deeper into the maritime sector. Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) have joined hands to strengthen domestic capabilities in shipbuilding technologies.

Bharat Forge Subsidiary KSSL & GRSE Partner to Boost India’s Shipbuilding 🚢🔧 | MCap 91,360.35 Cr



• Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) signed an MoU on March 5, 2026.

• The partnership aims to strengthen India's… pic.twitter.com/qpIrgDM8ef — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) March 5, 2026

KSSL and GRSE signed a memorandum of understanding on March 05, 2026 to jointly work on marine engineering technologies used in naval and commercial vessels. The collaboration will focus on critical ship systems, including propulsion systems, steering gear, and integrated platform management systems. The agreement aims to leverage the technical strengths of both companies to develop indigenous solutions for ship propulsion and related engineering systems.

Under the partnership, both organisations plan to combine their respective expertise to deliver advanced engineering solutions tailored for maritime platforms. The focus will be on building systems that can support both defence vessels and commercial ships operating in demanding marine environments. Such joint development initiatives are expected to improve technological capabilities in India’s shipbuilding ecosystem while strengthening local manufacturing in marine systems.

The collaboration is positioned as part of the broader push toward self-reliance in defence and maritime technologies. According to the announcement, the partnership intends to create indigenous propulsion solutions that reduce dependence on external suppliers. By pooling engineering capabilities and manufacturing experience, the two companies aim to support long-term operational capabilities for ships built in India.

GRSE brings extensive experience in designing and building naval platforms, including frigates, corvettes, and patrol vessels, while KSSL contributes defence engineering expertise across platforms such as artillery, vehicles, ammunition and marine systems.

Together, the companies expect the partnership to strengthen India’s maritime technology base and support the country’s broader self-reliance initiatives in defence manufacturing. The agreement signals a deeper alignment between defence engineering firms and shipbuilders as India expands domestic development of advanced maritime systems.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information available in the corporate press release filed by Bharat Forge Limited dated March 05, 2026, and does not incorporate information from external sources. The content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment or financial advice.