Indian Railways May Change RAC Ticket Rules, Passengers Could Get Partial Fare Refund Soon |

New Delhi: Indian Railways is reportedly considering major changes to its Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) ticket rules, potentially offering financial relief to millions of train passengers who pay full fares but are forced to share sleeping berths.

According to a Times of India report, railway authorities are reviewing the existing RAC system, including the possibility of introducing partial fare refunds for passengers who do not receive a full berth even after the reservation chart is prepared.

However, no final decision has been announced.

What Could Change For RAC Passengers?

Under the existing system, passengers holding RAC tickets are permitted to board reserved coaches and travel on trains.

However, if their tickets remain RAC after chart preparation, two passengers generally have to share a single side-lower berth.

Despite receiving only shared accommodation, both passengers are charged the full applicable fare.

Railway officials are reportedly examining whether charging the full amount is justified when passengers are not provided individual sleeping berths.

Partial Refund Under Consideration

One proposal being discussed involves refunding a portion of the ticket fare when an RAC passenger does not receive a confirmed berth.

The issue becomes particularly difficult during crowded journeys when no vacant berths are available.

In such circumstances, travelling ticket examiners may also be unable to arrange alternative accommodation.

The proposed changes could address passenger concerns over comfort, fairness and the cost of railway travel.

Parliamentary Panel Raised Concerns

The review follows recommendations made by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in its February 2026 report.

The committee questioned the practice of charging full fares when RAC passengers are unable to secure individual berths even after chart preparation.

It recommended that the Railway Ministry consider introducing a mechanism to provide partial refunds to affected passengers.

When Will New Rules Apply?

Indian Railways has not announced any implementation date or confirmed a revised refund structure.

Until an official decision is taken, existing RAC ticket rules will continue.

Passengers travelling with RAC tickets must therefore pay the applicable full fare, even if they ultimately share a berth.