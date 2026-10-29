Jupiter Wagons Secures ₹1,140 Crore Railway Ministry Order For 2,583 Wagons; Expects ₹2,000 Crore More In Q4 FY27

Jupiter Wagons Secures ₹1,140 Crore Railway Ministry Order |

Mumbai: Jupiter Wagons Limited on Monday announced it secured an order worth ₹1,140 crore from the Ministry of Railways. The order is for the manufacture and supply of 2,583 BOXNHL and BOXNS wagons.

Order Details

The order, valued at ₹1,140 crore including taxes, reflects Jupiter Wagons' ongoing involvement in the Indian Railways' wagon procurement programme. The company is expected to supply 2,583 wagons across two types: BOXNHL and BOXNS.

Future Outlook

Jupiter Wagons expects to receive incremental order inflows of approximately ₹2,000 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q4 FY27). The Ministry of Railways has also issued a tender for 5,800 BOBRN wagons, which could further strengthen the sector's demand outlook.

Management Commentary

Vivek Lohia, Managing Director, Jupiter Wagons Limited, stated that the order signifies the Ministry's continued confidence in the company's delivery capabilities. Lohia added that the company's private sector order book remains strong and it expects significant incremental orders next quarter, providing healthy visibility.

Strategic Importance

This order aligns with the Government of India's National Rail Plan to increase railways' share in freight movement. Large-scale wagon procurement, alongside Dedicated Freight Corridors and PM Gati Shakti, aims to build a more efficient and self-reliant freight network.

Company Operations

Jupiter Wagons reported a strong private sector order book, supported by demand from private freight operators, wagon leasing companies and core sector customers. The company highlighted its backward integration across the wagon value chain, including manufacturing wheelsets at its Odisha facility.

About Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons Limited provides mobility solutions including freight wagons, locomotives, commercial vehicles, and ISO marine containers. The company has manufacturing facilities in Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore, Jabalpur, Bangalore and Aurangabad, with backward integration into foundry operations.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.