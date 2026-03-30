1-Handed Snatch! Helmetless Biker Grabs Woman's Bag Outside Shalimar Railway Station In Kolkata; VIDEO

A case of alleged snatching near Shalimar Railway Station in West Bengal has surfaced after a social media post detailing the incident gained attention online. According to a post shared by an X handle @amshilparaghu, Swagata Mukherjee and her sister Ishani Das were returning to Kolkata from Asansol when the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning. The two had boarded the Patna Duronto Express at around 2:00 AM and reached Shalimar Station at approximately 5:30 AM.

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After exiting the station and booking a cab, the sisters were waiting across the road from the station’s parking area when a biker allegedly approached from behind and snatched Swagata Mukherjee’s bag within seconds. The incident reportedly took place around 5:44–5:45 AM.

CCTV footage shared along with the post shows a man on a motorcycle swiftly grabbing the bag and fleeing the scene. The victim is seen attempting to chase the accused, but the biker manages to escape.

Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP), who were present nearby, reportedly took the victims inside, examined CCTV footage, and escorted them to the B Garden Police Station, where a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged.

However, the complainant alleged that no concrete action has been taken so far. The stolen bag reportedly contained important documents, prompting the victim to urge authorities, including the Howrah Police Commissioner, to ensure swift recovery.