Jupiter Wagons Secures ₹264.32 Crore Orders, Wins Contracts From JSW Rail Logistics And CWC

Jupiter Wagons has secured orders worth over Rs 264.32 crore. |

Mumbai: Jupiter Wagons Limited announced on Thursday that it has received two orders collectively valued at over Rs 264.32 crore. The contracts are from JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a government enterprise.

Order From JSW Rail Logistics

The company signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited for the manufacture and supply of 5 BFNSM1 rakes along with BVCM wagons. This order is valued at Rs 122.88 crore and is expected to be completed within seven months from the LoI signing date.

Additional Supply to JSW

Jupiter Wagons will also supply 2 BFNV wagons to JSW. This is in addition to the requirements outlined in the recently signed LoI.

Contract From CWC

Central Warehousing Corporation awarded Jupiter Wagons a contract for the manufacture and supply of 8 BLSS rakes. These rakes will include 32 BLSS-A wagons, 352 BLSS-B wagons, and 8 brake vans.

CWC Order Value and Timeline

The contract from CWC is valued at Rs 141.44 crore. Jupiter Wagons expects to complete this order within one year from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA).

Management Statement

Vivek Lohia, Managing Director, Jupiter Wagons, said the orders from JSW (South) Rail Logistics and Central Warehousing Corporation strengthen the company's growth. He noted these reflect confidence in Jupiter Wagons' manufacturing capabilities and execution.

Market Opportunity

Lohia stated that as India invests in rail-led logistics, multimodal connectivity, and freight infrastructure, the company sees opportunities across public and private sector customers. He added that demand for efficient, specialised, and high-capacity rolling stock continues to grow.

Company's Role

Jupiter Wagons plans to support this transition through advanced wagon solutions. These solutions aim to enhance logistics efficiency, improve turnaround times, and contribute to national infrastructure and economic growth objectives, the company said.

Strategic Focus

These orders align with the company's strategic focus on strengthening India's rail freight capabilities. Jupiter Wagons aims to achieve this through innovative wagon platforms tailored to customer requirements, according to the press release.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.