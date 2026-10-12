Hero MotoCorp’s Vikram Kasbekar Expects Record Year For Auto Industry, Says Company Prepared For Supply Chain Challenges

Hero MotoCorp |

Mumbai: At CII VLFM 2026, Hero MotoCorp’s Executive Director Vikram Kasbekar discusses EV growth, semiconductor dependence, indigenous technology and the outlook for India’s automobile sector.

India’s automobile industry could be heading towards a record year as demand improves and manufacturers work to overcome supply constraints, Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director of Hero MotoCorp Ltd., said during an interaction at CII VLFM 2026.

The discussion covered the company’s electric mobility business, VIDA, the impact of geopolitical uncertainties on costs and supply chains, the need to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, and the evolving global semiconductor landscape.

Hero MotoCorp Prepares For Supply Chain Pressures

With geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing Middle East crisis, raising concerns over commodity prices and import dependence, the automobile industry faces the challenge of managing costs while meeting rising demand.

Addressing these concerns, Kasbekar said the company was prepared to handle potential uncertainties.

“There are definitely pressures from a commodity standpoint, and this is something we need to be prepared for. Such uncertainties are always a possibility. However, so far, we have not faced any significant problems and are well-equipped to meet market requirements,” he said.

The comments come as Hero MotoCorp continues to develop its electric mobility business through VIDA, which has reportedly witnessed sales growth and reached around 10% market share.

In-House Technology And IP Take Priority

As India seeks to move beyond basic manufacturing and strengthen its position in technology development, Kasbekar emphasised the importance of building in-house research, development and manufacturing capabilities.

He said developing intellectual property was essential to designing and innovating products, while manufacturing companies must continue investing in their own technological capabilities and adopt global standards.

“From an R&D perspective, we need to design, develop and innovate our products, and that is where IP becomes very important for us,” Kasbekar said.

He added that Indian original equipment manufacturers, particularly in the two-wheeler segment, had made significant progress in developing innovative products and achieving competitive manufacturing standards.

India’s growing exports, he noted, reflected the global competitiveness of its automobile manufacturers.

On the company’s future plans, Kasbekar refrained from sharing specific details, saying that every organisation has its own strategy but that the focus remains on the future.

Read Also Swiggy, Hero MotoCorp Tie Up To Offer Affordable Vehicle Ownership To Delivery Partners

Festive Demand Boosts Auto Industry Outlook

The automobile industry is witnessing an improvement in demand during the festive season, with two-wheelers and electric vehicles among the categories attracting consumer interest.

According to Kasbekar, the industry is seeing an opportunity that has emerged after a prolonged period in which manufacturers were unable to supply enough vehicles to meet demand.

“This is an opportunity that has come after a long time, when the industry has not been able to supply enough to meet demand. The situation is improving, and the automobile industry is gearing up to meet market requirements,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the sector’s performance, he added, “Hopefully, this will be a record year for the industry.”

Semiconductor Sourcing Remains Critical

Semiconductors have become increasingly important for electric vehicles and modern automobiles, making the availability of microprocessors, controllers and other electronic components a critical part of supply chain planning.

When asked how Hero MotoCorp was preparing for possible semiconductor shortages and disruptions, Kasbekar said sourcing strategies were based on individual product requirements.

“Every company has its own sourcing strategy. We look at our product designs and identify the microprocessors, controllers and other components we require. Our sourcing strategy is then determined accordingly,” he said.

Discussing the global semiconductor industry, Kasbekar pointed to Taiwan’s role in the production of high-end microprocessors. He also highlighted how the growth of artificial intelligence is increasing demand for components such as storage controllers and processors.

Ultimately, he said, semiconductor availability depends on the balance between supply and demand, and companies need strategies to ensure continuity in their subsystems.

Advice To Young Professionals: Keep Learning

Beyond business strategy and technology, Kasbekar also shared advice for graduates beginning their professional journeys during the ALM function at CII VLFM 2026.

He emphasised that learning must continue throughout one’s career, particularly as new technologies reshape industries and workplace requirements.

“Learning is a continuous process; it never ends. Keep upgrading your knowledge, evolving and adapting, and continue exploring different opportunities,” he said.

Urging young professionals not to become complacent, Kasbekar encouraged them to step outside their comfort zones and learn how to understand and implement emerging technologies.

“The sky is the limit for you,” he said, highlighting the importance of continuous learning and adaptability in a rapidly changing professional environment.