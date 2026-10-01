 CM Mohan Yadav Pushes Private IT Parks, Semiconductor Industry Growth In Madhya Pradesh
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CM Mohan Yadav Pushes Private IT Parks, Semiconductor Industry Growth In Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called for encouraging private-sector IT parks in Madhya Pradesh and supporting Jabalpur entrepreneurs interested in the semiconductor industry. During departmental reviews in Bhopal, he also stressed strengthening the Technical University as a skill centre, better implementation of Bhopal Master Plan and development initiatives for Singrauli.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
CM Mohan Yadav Pushes Private IT Parks, Semiconductor Industry Growth In Madhya Pradesh
CM Mohan Yadav Pushes Private IT Parks, Semiconductor Industry Growth In Madhya Pradesh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that establishment of IT parks should also be encouraged in the private sector.

The entrepreneurs of Jabalpur are interested in developing semiconductor industry. They should be guided in this regard. Moreover, efforts should be made to provide establish identity of Technical University as an important skill development centre.

The chief minister was holding discussion with IT department officials at Mantralaya on Wednesday. He expressed the need for establishing ideal gau shala on the outskirts of Bhopal. A senior urban development department official said that CM took interest in projects related to Bhopal. He laid emphasis on better implementation of Bhopal Master Plan and making the city slum-free.

Yadav said making Singrauli an ideal district was priority of state government for which discussion should be held with elected representatives and people. He was of the view that after development of a new township, economic activities will receive an extra push and all sections of society will benefit.

Mining department officials presented a development plan for Singrauli. They informed the chief minister about the progress of infrastructure works in Singrauli and said activities of Singrauli Development Authorities were being expanded.

During the review of the PHE department, the chief minister was informed that the state is leading in Jal Jeevan Mission works. More than 83 lakh families are getting tap water supply. The state has received success in the last two years in this work. At least 38,403 water supply structures have been geo-tagged.

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