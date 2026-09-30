Experts Explore Buddhist Heritage, Ancient Inscriptions and Archaeology at Bhopal’s Birla Museum | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day national lecture series focusing on the conservation and promotion of Buddhist heritage and architectural layouts concluded at the Birla Museum on Sunday.

The event brought together leading experts and archaeologists, who presented research papers highlighting the rich historical and cultural artefacts preserved across Madhya Pradesh.

Presenting his paper, Shivakant Vajpayee, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI (Bhopal Circle), detailed the vast presence of Buddhist heritage sites near Bhopal, as well as the wealth of ancient art and architectural remains scattered throughout the Bandhavgarh region.

Among other prominent scholars, Khushnoor Ahmad delivered a presentation on Brahmi rock inscriptions, highlighting the diverse nature of ancient donations, including unique references to sisters from the same family making joint contributions.

Dhruvendra Jodha shed light on the rich Buddhist heritage and archaeological treasures found in and around Ujjain.

Lalit Kumar (Delhi) explored how Buddhist motifs and traditions have been seamlessly integrated into traditional folk arts over centuries.

Azhar Kidwai presented historical insights from princely-era records concerning preservation and restoration efforts at Sanchi and other Buddhist monuments.

Surendra Chaurasia presented research on Buddhist statues and iconography discovered in the Damoh region.

The event execution and key proceedings were led by Manuel Joseph, Ramesh Yadav, B. K. Lokhande, Manoj Jain, and Aadesh Kumar Jain.