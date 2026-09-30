Free Press To Hold ‘Stay Away From Drugs’ Seminar In Bhopal Today; 30 Cops To Be Honoured

Free Press To Hold ‘Stay Away From Drugs’ Seminar In Bhopal On September 30, 30 Cops To Be Honoured | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Free Press will organise a seminar on the theme 'Stay Away From Drugs' and a felicitation ceremony at Ahilya Auditorium of the State Level Animal HT Institute in Aradhana Nagar, Bhopal, on Wednesday.

The event aims to create widespread awareness against drug abuse and honour individuals making significant contributions toward a drug-free society.

Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Narendra Singh Tomar will grace the function as the chief guest.

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Cabinet minister for co-operatives, sports and youth welfare Vishvas Sarang, provincial secretary (organisation) of Vidya Bharati (Madhya Bharat) Nikhilesh Maheshwari, ADG Narcotics (STF, SAF and SISF) D Sreenivasa Varma, and renowned cancer specialist Dr Dinesh Pendharkar will be present as special guests.

Besides, around 30 police officials from across the state will be feted for their immense contributions to making the 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Jaroori 2.0' campaign a success.