Bhopal Businessman Found Hanging At Gandhi Nagar Apartment; Family Alleges Fraud In Canteen Contract Dispute

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman was found hanging at his apartment in Gandhi Nagar, Bhopal, on Monday, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Bhupendra Sharma, allegedly died by suicide at Fine Apartments in Abbas Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Gandhi Nagar Police Station. A forensic team also examined the spot and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

According to Bhopal Police, no suicide note was recovered from the apartment during the initial investigation. However, the family members claimed that they found a suicide note and handed it over to the police, alleging financial fraud and harassment by an associate.

The police are examining the contents of the alleged suicide note and verifying the allegations.

Family Alleges ₹10 Lakh Canteen Contract Dispute

Bhupendra Sharma’s son, Deep Sharma, alleged that his father had a close association with Amar Adani. According to Deep, after his father lost his earlier job, he gave around ₹1 lakh to Amar, following which he was allegedly assured of a contract to operate a canteen at Sam Global University on Raisen Road, Bhopal.

Deep further claimed that his father later paid a total of around ₹10 lakh in connection with the proposed canteen venture.

According to the family, Bhupendra was keen to operate the canteen and became distressed after disputes arose over the agreement and the money exchanged.

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'Suicide Note' Mentions Financial Dispute

The alleged Bhopal suicide note case submitted by the family reportedly mentions Bhupendra’s meeting with Amar Adani and the payment made for the canteen project. The note allegedly claims that efforts to recover the money were unsuccessful and also mentions alleged threats.

The family has demanded action against those named in the note. Bhupendra has also allegedly levelled accusations against his father-in-law, Shivnarayan Sharma, regarding harassment.

The Gandhi Nagar police investigation in Bhopal is currently underway. Police said the post-mortem examination has been completed and an FSL team inspected the room where Bhupendra was found.

Officials said the facts of the case will become clear after verification of the alleged suicide note, financial transactions and other evidence collected during the investigation.

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