NGT Orders Mapping Of Sewage Outfalls Entering Bhopal Lakes, Seeks Untreated Discharge Data | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Monday, gave directions to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for sewage management. The directions prioritise the protection of Bhopal's lakes and groundwater recharge zones, as sewage leakage and untreated discharge can affect surface water and groundwater quality.

As per the NGT order, authorities/municipal corporations have been asked to verify updated ward-wise and village-wise household sewer connection data, preferably for 2025-26.

They have also been asked to provide details of actual sewage generation, collection and treatment in MLD, separately for BMC and the remaining district.

All sewage outfalls and drains entering Upper Lake, Lower Lake, Kolar and other water bodies are to be mapped. The mapping should include GPS coordinates and flow measurements.

The NGT has also ordered monitoring of STP-wise installed capacity, actual inflow, actual treated quantity, utilisation percentage, technology, operational status and consent/compliance status.

Details have also been sought on the number and location of households using septic tanks, frequency of de-sludging, authorised desludging vehicles and final treatment/disposal arrangements.

BMC has been instructed to quantify untreated sewage reaching drains and water bodies during dry weather and monsoon conditions.

Water quality upstream and downstream of major sewage outfalls is also to be monitored. Parameters include BOD, COD, TSS, faecal coliform/E. coli, ammoniacal nitrogen, total nitrogen and phosphorus, as applicable.

A time-bound plan has also been sought for closing the sewerage and treatment gap, including augmentation and interception/diversion of sewage.

The NGT has further ordered preparation of a district-level Sewerage and Septage Management Register covering every urban local body and rural habitation.

It has also sought complete household-level GIS mapping of sewer connections and non-sewered sanitation systems.

BMC has been instructed to intercept and divert all identified sewage drains before they enter lakes, rivers or other water bodies.

The order also calls for every STP to be operated to its designed/consented performance and investigation into under-utilisation of installed capacity.