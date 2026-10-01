Hero MotoCorp Reports 12% YoY Growth In September Dispatches, Total Sales At 7.66 Lakh Units

Hero MotoCorp |

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp reported total dispatches of 7,66,348 units in September 2026, marking a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to 6,87,220 units dispatched in the same period last year. The company announced this on October 1, 2026, citing strong consumer demand ahead of the festive season.

Domestic ICE Business Growth

Hero MotoCorp's domestic internal combustion engine (ICE) business delivered 7,10,436 units in September 2026, up from 6,32,253 units in September last year. This growth was driven by ICE scooters, which saw a 60 per cent YoY dispatch growth. Domestic retail sales for ICE vehicles, measured by VAHAN, also increased by 29 per cent.

Read Also Swiggy, Hero MotoCorp Tie Up To Offer Affordable Vehicle Ownership To Delivery Partners

VIDA Electric Mobility

VIDA, Hero MotoCorp's Emerging Mobility business unit, sustained its growth momentum with dispatches of 28,798 units in September 2026. The electric mobility unit reported a VAHAN growth of 83 per cent.

Global Business Performance

Hero MotoCorp's global business recorded dispatches of 27,330 units in September 2026, reflecting a 5 per cent sequential growth from the previous month. The company also reached a milestone of one million customers in Latin America during the month.

Key Dispatch Data

In September 2026, motorcycle dispatches stood at 6,65,994 units, while scooter dispatches were 1,00,354 units. Domestic dispatches totalled 7,39,018 units, and exports were 27,330 units.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.