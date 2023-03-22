Hero MotoCorp to revise price of select two-wheelers in April | Image credit: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)

Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its selected motorcycles and scooters, effective from April 1, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The price revision has been necessitated mainly due to cost increases on account of OBD 2 transition. Hero MotoCorp will continue to provide innovative financing solutions in order to cushion the impact on the customers.

The price revision will be around 2% and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets.

The rural markets have been witnessing an upswing in demand, thanks to the government schemes in the social sector and healthy agricultural outputs. This augurs well for the industry as the growth momentum is expected to lead into the upcoming festive season towards the latter half of the fiscal.

Hero MotoCorp shares

Hero MotoCorp shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 2,354.20, up by 0.22 per cent.