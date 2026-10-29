Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 41% To ₹1,861 Crore As Revenue Rises 23%

Hero MotoCorp's Q2 FY27 consolidated profit rose 41 percent to Rs 1,861 crore. |

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp reported a 41 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,860.55 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1,320.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 23 percent to Rs 14,970.50 crore from Rs 12,218.39 crore, supported by higher two-wheeler sales and growth across its scooter, electric mobility and international businesses.

Profit Growth

The company's consolidated profit before tax increased to Rs 2,361.39 crore from Rs 1,776.88 crore a year earlier.

However, the reported profit included a Rs 397 crore gain arising from a change in the company's share of investment in an associate following capital raising through a Qualified Institutional Placement and Private Placement.

Total expenses increased 25 percent to Rs 13,227.99 crore from Rs 10,583.87 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, Hero MotoCorp's net profit rose 5 percent to Rs 1,456.22 crore from Rs 1,392.83 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 21 percent to Rs 14,687.43 crore against Rs 12,126.37 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported standalone EBITDA of Rs 1,968 crore, up 8 percent year-on-year, with an EBITDA margin of 13.4 percent.

Sequential Growth

Compared with the June 2026 quarter, consolidated net profit increased 31 percent from Rs 1,417.93 crore.

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Revenue grew 14 percent sequentially from Rs 13,126.35 crore, reflecting higher sales during the September quarter.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue increased 28 percent to Rs 28,096.85 crore from Rs 21,946.14 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated net profit rose 8 percent to Rs 3,278.48 crore from Rs 3,026.63 crore.

Sales Momentum

Hero MotoCorp sold 18.68 lakh motorcycles and scooters during the quarter, registering 10 percent year-on-year growth.

Its scooter portfolio grew 47 percent to 2.40 lakh units, while electric mobility brand VIDA recorded 76 percent growth in retail sales to 66,531 units.

The company's parts, accessories and merchandising business reported 27 percent revenue growth to Rs 1,941 crore.

Overseas Investment

Separately, the board approved an additional investment of up to Rs 300 crore in wholly-owned subsidiary HMCL Netherlands B.V. to support its operations in Colombia and Brazil.

The investment is proposed to be made in one or more tranches.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.