Hero Cycles launches new range of bicycles for kids

Hero Cycles has announced the launch of a kids bicycle range. The company initially launched the Hero Sprint Jimmy and Hero Sprint Jordan collections, with retro fitted new-design anti-bacterial handle grips to keep the children safe while they are cycling. Subsequently, they added the Hero X Doraemon range to the portfolio to offer them more choice, especially with the most loved animated character ever, it said in a statement.

Besides the Anti-Pinch braking system, the bikes sport PH-free saddles and are designed in accordance with EU standards.

Commenting on their rapidly growing portfolio of children’s bikes, Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman, and Managing Director, HMC, a Hero Motors Company, said, “COVID-19 and the ensuing pandemic had initially forced us all to stay at home; gradually we have understood we need to live with the virus, albeit as safely as possible. With that thought foremost in mind and the fact that children have become the softest targets in this global fallout, Hero Cycles has worked hard to find ways to help them hang on to their childhoods. That’s the reason that prompted us to launch new lines—Hero Sprint Jimmy, Hero Sprint Jordan, and Hero X Doraemon, that have enhanced anti-infection protection and additional safety features such as Anti-Pinch braking systems.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 02:06 PM IST