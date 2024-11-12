 Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results

Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results

In the exchange filing, Hemisphere Properties reported a dip in its total income. Total income in Q2 of FY25 dropped to Rs 1.98 crore from the previous quarter's Rs 1.99 crore. This is even lower than the previous fiscal year's Rs 2.06 crore.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

Delhi-based Hemisphere Properties saw a major dip in its share prices on Tuesday, November 12. This dip is in continuation with the recent decline that the company shares have experienced in the recent past.

Hemisphere Properties Results

These developments come at the back of quarterly results declared by the company on November 11.

In the exchange filing, Hemisphere Properties reported a dip in its total income. Total income in Q2 of FY25 dropped to Rs 1.98 crore from the previous quarter's Rs 1.99 crore. This is even lower than the previous fiscal year's Rs 2.06 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results
Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results
UPPSC Student Protest: Candidates Continue Protest Outside Commission Office
UPPSC Student Protest: Candidates Continue Protest Outside Commission Office
Actress Kasthuri Shankar Goes Missing After Multiple Cases Filed Against Her Over Controversial Remark On Telugu Community: Report
Actress Kasthuri Shankar Goes Missing After Multiple Cases Filed Against Her Over Controversial Remark On Telugu Community: Report
Himachal Pradesh TET 2024: Admit Card Expected To Be Out Today At hpbose.org
Himachal Pradesh TET 2024: Admit Card Expected To Be Out Today At hpbose.org
The company's total assets stood at Rs 1060.24 crore by the end of September. The assets count stood at Rs 1068.27 crore. Total liabilities stood at Rs 650 crore.

The company's total assets stood at Rs 1060.24 crore by the end of September. The assets count stood at Rs 1068.27 crore. Total liabilities stood at Rs 650 crore. |

Read Also
Britannia Industries Shares Plunge Over 5% On NSE Following Q2 Results With Lower Profit Margins
article-image

Now, the big development that has captured attention is in the profit, or in this case, loss incurred by the company. The developers experienced losses of Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter that ended in September 2024. In the previous quarter or Q1 of FY25, the total losses incurred stood at Rs 2.09 crore.

The company's total assets stood at Rs 1060.24 crore by the end of September. The asset count stood at Rs 1068.27 crore. Total liabilities stood at Rs 650 crore.

Read Also
Tesla-Trump Synergy: Company Shares Continue To Rise As Elon Musk's Net Worth Surges Further
article-image

Company Shares

Coming to the performance of the company shares at Dalal Street, the shares of Hemipshere have dipped by 4.27 per cent in the past 5 days of trading. On Tuesday, post the results, the figures understandably did not better themselves. The dip, which hovered just over 1 per cent, inched closer to the 2 per cent mark as the day's trade progressed further.

On Tuesday, the company shares opened at Rs 177.65 per piece, after the previous close of Rs 179.06 per share.

At the time of writing, the shares dropped in value by 1.78 per cent or Rs 3.18. This took the overall value of the company shares to Rs 175.88 per piece.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jubilant Foodworks Shares Climb Almost 9% On BSE Ignoring Shrinking PAT Of Q2 FY25

Jubilant Foodworks Shares Climb Almost 9% On BSE Ignoring Shrinking PAT Of Q2 FY25

Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results

Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results

Britannia Industries Shares Plunge Over 5% On NSE Following Q2 Results With Lower Profit Margins

Britannia Industries Shares Plunge Over 5% On NSE Following Q2 Results With Lower Profit Margins

Lodha Group Shares Zoom 5% After Buying Land Worth ₹110 Crore In Pune

Lodha Group Shares Zoom 5% After Buying Land Worth ₹110 Crore In Pune

Sagility IPO Debuts On NSE With 3.53% Premium Over Issue Price Of ₹30 A Piece

Sagility IPO Debuts On NSE With 3.53% Premium Over Issue Price Of ₹30 A Piece