Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results

Delhi-based Hemisphere Properties saw a major dip in its share prices on Tuesday, November 12. This dip is in continuation with the recent decline that the company shares have experienced in the recent past.

Hemisphere Properties Results

These developments come at the back of quarterly results declared by the company on November 11.

In the exchange filing, Hemisphere Properties reported a dip in its total income. Total income in Q2 of FY25 dropped to Rs 1.98 crore from the previous quarter's Rs 1.99 crore. This is even lower than the previous fiscal year's Rs 2.06 crore.

Now, the big development that has captured attention is in the profit, or in this case, loss incurred by the company. The developers experienced losses of Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter that ended in September 2024. In the previous quarter or Q1 of FY25, the total losses incurred stood at Rs 2.09 crore.

The company's total assets stood at Rs 1060.24 crore by the end of September. The asset count stood at Rs 1068.27 crore. Total liabilities stood at Rs 650 crore.

Company Shares

Coming to the performance of the company shares at Dalal Street, the shares of Hemipshere have dipped by 4.27 per cent in the past 5 days of trading. On Tuesday, post the results, the figures understandably did not better themselves. The dip, which hovered just over 1 per cent, inched closer to the 2 per cent mark as the day's trade progressed further.

On Tuesday, the company shares opened at Rs 177.65 per piece, after the previous close of Rs 179.06 per share.

At the time of writing, the shares dropped in value by 1.78 per cent or Rs 3.18. This took the overall value of the company shares to Rs 175.88 per piece.