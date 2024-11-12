Britannia Industries Shares Plunge Over 5% On NSE Following Q2 Results With Lower Profit Margins

Representational image | Photo Credit: Twitter

Shares of FMCG giant Britannia Industries took a hit on Tuesday (November 12), following the release of its quarterly financial results a day prior.

As of 12:32 pm IST, Britannia's stock was trading at Rs 5,156.15 on the NSE, down by 5.12 per cent.

Share performance |

On BSE, at the time of writing, the shares were trading at Rs 5153.50 apiece, down by 5.01 per cent.

Opening Performance

The shares of the company open the day at Rs 5,420.00. However, market sentiment quickly turned sour, with the stock reaching a high of Rs 5,426.90 before plummeting to a low of Rs 5,120.00.

The company's current market capitalisation stands at Rs 1.24 lakh crore, and it boasts a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a dividend yield of 1.43 per cent.

The 52-week range for the stock notes a high of Rs 6,469.90 and a low of Rs 4,626.00.

Financials Highlights

Consolidated Results

The company releases both its standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, through a regulatory filing on November 11. In the consolidated basis, the company posted a rise in total income, reaching Rs 4,713.57 crore in Q2FY25 compared to Rs 4,485.23 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Althought the income posted a surge reflecting a growth but the total expenses also rose to Rs 3,994.87 crore from Rs 3,685.56 crore.

Net profit, which is a key performance indicator in the financial sheet, the company reported a decline. Its net profit fell to Rs 531.55 crore in Q2FY25 from Rs 586.50 crore in the same quarter last year.

Standalone Financial

Looking at standalone figures, the total income improved to Rs 4,552.82 crore from Rs 4,342.03 crore YoY.

Expenses saw an uptick, totaling to Rs 3,857.82 crore in Q2FY25 compared to Rs 3,560.29 crore. As a result, net profit dipped to Rs 514.41 crore from Rs 570.49 crore YoY.