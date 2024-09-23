'He Has Always Challenged All Of Us To Do More': Google's Sundar Pichai After Meeting With PM Modi

PM Modi is currently on his three-day visit to the United States. The prime minister held meetings with major political and economic spearheads. He held a meeting with the heads of the QUAD group. In addition, PM Modi also held a roundtable meeting with the chiefs of major tech companies, including the likes of Google's Sundar Pichar and Nvidia's Jensen Huang.

Pichai's Remarks on Meet With Modi

Indian-born CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, commented on the meeting that he had with the top-office holder in India.

#WATCH | New York, USA: After the roundtable meeting of prominent CEOs of Tech Companies with PM Narendra Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai says, "The PM has been focussed on transforming India. It is Digital India vision. He pushed us to continue making in India, designing in… pic.twitter.com/kF2XwV5X2F — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

Pichai lauded the Indian Prime Minister and said, "The PM has been focussed on transforming India. It is Digital India vision. He pushed us to continue making in India, designing in India."

Google Pixel

Referring to the company's Google Pixel phones, which hold a certain sway of the smartphone market, Pichai said, "We are proud to now make our Pixel phones manufactured in India. He is really thinking about how AI can transform India in a way that benefits the people of India."

Currently, Google share in the Indian smartphone market stands at a lowly 0.5 per cent, with Chinese players dominating the business.

Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India. pic.twitter.com/qW3sZ4fv3t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2024

In addition, according to Pichai, the meeting also delved into other avenues of holistic growth, including healthcare, education and agriculture.

There was also emphasis on creating and expanding infrastructure of various kinds; this included building data centres and investing in power and energy sectors, thereby aiding the tech revolution.

Focus On AI

The meeting also touched upon the hot-topic of artificial intelligence. Pichai remarked, "We are proud to be partnering with India. We are robustly investing in AI in India and we look forward to doing more. We have set up several programmes and partnerships. He has always challenged all of us to do more, more for India. Now, he is asking us to do the same with AI."

According to Pichai, Modi has a clear vision in terms of using AI and deploying it for the betterment of citizens across the board. | Photo: Pinterest (Representational Image)

Furthermore, according to Pichai, Modi has a clear vision in terms of using AI and deploying it for the betterment of citizens across the board.

Earlier this year, in July, Google committed to investing USD 10 billion in India.