Wol 3D India IPO: 3D Printing Solution Provider's ₹25.56 Crore Public Offer Opens For Subscription Today; Know Price Band & Other Details

WOL 3D India IPO |

3D printing solution provider Wol 3D India Limited is poised to raise Rs 25.56 crores via their IPO (initial public offer). The initial public offer is a book-built offer comprising a total issue of 17.04 shares; the public issue has an OFS (offer for sale) component of 2.52 lakh shares and fresh issue of 14.52 lakh shares.

Lot size, price band and minimum bid for IPO

WOL 3D India Limited has set a price range of Rs. 142 to Rs. 150 per share for its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO).

A minimum lot size of 1000 shares is required for an application; retail investors must contribute a minimum of Rs 1.5 lakh. HNIs can bid as little as two lots, comprising of 2000 shares, at the upper price range, with a total investment of Rs 3 lakh.

Subscription timetable of IPO

The subscription period for the company's shares will begin on Monday, September 23, 2024, and end on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

The shares for the WOL 3D India IPO are expected to be allotted on Thursday, September 26, 2024, and credited to the allottees' demat accounts on Friday, September 27, 2024.

The anticipated listing date for these is Monday, September 30, 2024, on the NSE SME stock exchange named NSE Emerging Stock Exchange.

IPO categories reservation

15 per cent of the net issue for the NII segment, 35 per cent for retail investors, and 50 per cent for QIB are included in the IPO.

Company financials

Between the financial year ending on March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, WOL 3D India Limited's revenue increased by 70 per cent and its profit after tax (PAT) increased by 109 per cent.

Registrar and book running lead manager

The registrar of the WOL 3D IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the bookrunning lead manager is Hem Securities Limited. For the WOL 3D IPO, Hem Finlease is the market maker.