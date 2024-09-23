The Tech Rendezvous: PM Modi Holds Roundtable Meeting Heads Of Google, Nvidia and Other Big Names

X

PM Narendra Modi on his first US visit since assuming power for the third straight term has captured the headlines with major developments. Recently, India's commitment to the QUAD group, including its member states of the US, Japan, and Australia, reigned the headlines as the idea of security and autonomy in Asia Pacific acquired centre-stage.

Modi Holds Roundtable With CEOs

In addition, the new and ever-evolving tech sector and particularly the semiconductor business, has also been in focus in this meeting. The semiconductor business has seen a boost over the past few years, thanks to the AI rush.

In another development from the PM's visit, Modi held a roundtable meet with the who's who of the tech world.

The meeting took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel as part of the prime minister's three-day tour to the United States, which included a stop in New York.

Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India. pic.twitter.com/qW3sZ4fv3t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2024

At the meeting, as per reports, a significant amount of focus was laid on innovation and collaboration. This would aid the growing tech sector of the country. It is also crucial for the Americans to have India as an alternative, as it continues to indulge in trade war with its rival, China.

As for this particular meeting, it featured the biggest names of Silicon Valley. The PM spoke to the likes of Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and Google's Sundar Pichai.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation and more. Also highlighted were the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India."

Deepdiving in Evolving Tech

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement on th event, in which it said, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with technology industry leaders in New York in a Roundtable anchored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), School of Engineering. The tech-roundtable focused on Artificial Intelligence and Quantum; Biotechnology and Life Sciences; Computing, IT and Communication; and Semiconductor technologies."

Furthermore, the statement added, "The CEOs participated in a deep dive with the Prime Minister on the evolving technology landscape at a global level and how these cutting-edge technologies are contributing to the well-being of people around the world, including in India. They touched upon how technology is being leveraged for innovations, which have the potential to revolutionise the global economy and human development."