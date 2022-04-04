HDFC board approves merger of company with HDFC Bank

The board of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has announced that its board at its meeting held today has approved a composite scheme of amalgamation, for the merger of into and with HDFC Limited into HDFC Bank, and their respective shareholders and creditors.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("Corporation") at its meeting held today i.e. April 4, 2022, after considering the respective recommendations and reports of the Audit and Governance Committee of Directors of the Corporation and the Committee of Independent Directors of the Corporation, has inter alia approved a composite scheme of amalgamation ("Scheme") for the amalgamation of: (i) HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Corporation, with and into the Corporation and (ii) the Corporation with and into HDFC Bank Limited ("HDFC Bank")," the company said on Monday.

The share exchange ratio shall be 42 equity shares, credited as fully paid up, of face value of Re 1 each of HDFC Bank for every 25 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of the corporation.

The board has also approved the amalgamation of HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited.

