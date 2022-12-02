e-Paper Get App
HDFC Bank allots Rs 15,000 crore NCDs on private placement basis

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 03:19 PM IST
HDFC Bank allots Rs 15,000 crore NCDs on private placement basis | File/ Representative image
HDFC Bank has issued and alloted fully paid-up, non-convertible, Basel III compliant Tier 2 bonds worth Rs 15,000 crore on Friday on a private placement basis, according to a stock exchange filing from the bank.

The bank has done this to strengthen its capital adequacy and to enhance its long-term resources.

HDFC Bank on November 17 opened the bidding for its Rs 5,500 crore NCDs with a tenure of 3 years. The NCDs that were released will mature on November 18, 2025.

