HCC's Q2 FY27 Earnings Hit A Roadblock, Profit Plunges 53% To ₹22.56 Crore Even As ₹34,805 Crore Bid Pipeline Signals Growth Potential

HCC |

Mumbai: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) reported a 52.78% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹22.56 crore for the September quarter of FY27, as lower income weighed on the infrastructure major's earnings. The engineering and construction company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹47.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Pressure

HCC's consolidated total income declined 5.91% to ₹925.15 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹983.25 crore a year earlier. Total expenses also moderated 5.19% to ₹889.98 crore from ₹938.72 crore in the year-ago period. Despite expenditure reductions, the company's profitability weakened considerably during the reporting quarter.

Order Pipeline

HCC secured a fresh contract worth ₹524 crore during the September quarter, strengthening its infrastructure project portfolio. The company also emerged as the lowest bidder for projects collectively valued at ₹2,010 crore, with HCC's attributable share estimated at ₹1,557 crore. Additionally, bids worth ₹34,805 crore remain under evaluation, providing potential opportunities for future order inflows.

Project Execution

In the transportation segment, factory acceptance tests for the first tunnel boring machines were completed for the Indore and Patna Metro projects. Two tunnel boring machines were successfully lowered at the Indore Metro project. Construction activities also progressed at the Agardanda Creek Bridge, including foundation works and bridge segment development.

Power Infrastructure

At the Bhivpuri Pumped Storage Project, excavation and steel liner fabrication activities advanced during the quarter. These developments reflected continuing execution across HCC's transportation and power infrastructure businesses.

Leadership Change

HCC appointed Vivek Singhal as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 5, 2026. Singhal brings over four decades of experience spanning infrastructure development, engineering, procurement and construction, project execution and business leadership.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company regulatory disclosures and is intended solely for informational purposes, not investment advice.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!