HCC Brings Infrastructure Heavyweight Vivek Singhal On Board As CEO, Former GMR Airports Chief Takes Charge With 40 Years Of Global Expertise

Vivek Singhal |

Mumbai: Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) has appointed infrastructure industry veteran Vivek Singhal as its Chief Executive Officer, effective November 5, 2026, strengthening its leadership team as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.

Singhal brings more than four decades of experience in infrastructure development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project execution and business management across domestic and international markets.

Leadership Appointment

Before joining HCC, Singhal served as Chief Executive Officer of GMR Airports Ltd., Singapore. He was responsible for global strategy, profit and loss management, business development and airport asset development across international markets. His appointment brings extensive operational and strategic experience to HCC's infrastructure business.

Global Experience

Singhal has spent approximately 16 years working in international markets, overseeing major infrastructure projects and assets across five countries. His experience includes projects and assets reportedly valued at approximately ₹28,500, although the original announcement does not specify the unit. His professional expertise spans airports, metro rail, urban transportation, hydropower projects, bridges and other infrastructure segments.

Industry Background

Throughout his career, Singhal has held senior leadership positions at several major infrastructure companies. These include Tata Projects Limited, GMR Group in the Maldives, Alpine Bau GmbH in Singapore and Larsen & Toubro. His experience covers project delivery, commercial operations, business expansion and managing large infrastructure portfolios.

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Management Outlook

Arjun Dhawan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of HCC, welcomed Singhal's appointment. Dhawan said Singhal's experience in building and managing infrastructure businesses across India and international markets would strengthen HCC's leadership. He also highlighted the importance of engineering capabilities and project execution in supporting the company's future growth.

Growth Focus

The leadership change comes as HCC looks to strengthen operational execution and pursue infrastructure opportunities. Singhal's experience in managing complex projects and international businesses could support the company's strategic ambitions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's official announcement and is intended for informational purposes only.

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