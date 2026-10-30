TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao Reviews Major Infrastructure Projects, Warns Of Blacklisting Contractors Over Poor-Quality Work |

Thane: Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao chaired a project monitoring meeting today to review various ongoing development works and infrastructure projects being implemented by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The comprehensive review covered several key projects, including the relocation of Rajiv Gandhi Medical College to Majiwada, the construction and renovation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital building, the construction of the bridge over K. Villa Nullah, the new suburban railway station in the Mental Hospital area, the Diva railway flyover and associated road works in the Diva area, and the resolution of parking issues across Thane city.

Emphasizing that no compromise on the quality of development works will be tolerated, Commissioner Rao directed strict action against contractors delivering substandard work.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner 1 Prashant Rode, Additional Commissioner 2 Major Dr. Nitin Rathod, City Engineer Surendrakumar Katkar, Deputy Commissioners Deepak Zinjad and Vaibhav Avare, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital Dean Dr. Swapnali Kadam, along with various superintending and executive engineers.

Key Highlights of the Review:

Accelerating Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Project:

The Rajiv Gandhi Medical College is set to be relocated to Majiwada, with construction of the necessary facility currently underway. Commissioner Rao instructed relevant officials and contractors to coordinate seamlessly to avoid unnecessary delays. He emphasized completing technical prerequisites on time to accelerate progress and warned that any contractor found delivering substandard work would be blacklisted.

Modernization of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital:

Progress on the renovation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital building in Majiwada was thoroughly evaluated. The Commissioner reviewed upgrades to medical facilities, the installation of oxygen pipelines, and other essential healthcare services, directing that all works be completed on schedule. He stressed that priority must be given to providing citizens with quality, safe, and modern healthcare services, and instructed Additional Commissioner 2 Major Dr. Nitin Rathod to conduct on-site inspections of the ongoing work.

War-Footing Completion of K. Villa Nullah Bridge:

Reviewing the bridge construction over K. Villa Nullah, officials reported that a solution regarding households affected by the project has been finalized. The remaining affected residents will be relocated to rental housing in Khopat to facilitate the next phase of construction. Commissioner Rao directed authorities to immediately clear remaining hurdles and complete the bridge on a war footing.

Expediting the New Railway Station Project:

Addressing the new suburban railway station being constructed between Thane and Mulund, the Commissioner ordered immediate action, scheduling a coordination meeting with local public representatives in the upcoming week to resolve rehabilitation matters for displaced residents.

Diva Railway Flyover and Road Infrastructure Works:

While reviewing progress on the Diva railway flyover, discussions focused on necessary land acquisition, coordination with relevant government agencies, and the resolution of pending matters. The Commissioner instructed teams to promptly eliminate bottlenecks and expedite execution, utilizing police protection where necessary. Furthermore, reviewing ongoing road works in the Diva area—including the concreting and widening of the Diva-Shil Road—he directed departments to plan meticulously to ensure deadlines are met without unnecessary delays.

Concluding the meeting, Commissioner Rao reiterated that all stakeholders must ensure zero flaws in work quality and guarantee that projects are completed within their designated timeframes.

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