HCC Wins ₹524-Crore NHPC Order, Salal Dam Work Planned

HCC wins a Rs 524.17 crore NHPC contract for civil and hydro-mechanical work. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) has won a Rs 524.17 crore contract from NHPC Limited for work at the Salal Power Station in Jammu & Kashmir, the company said on Tuesday.

The order covers repair and improvement work at the hydroelectric project. HCC will complete the contract within 27 months.

Work Details

Under the contract, HCC will carry out civil and hydro-mechanical work at the concrete dam. It will also handle related support and enabling work needed to make the dam’s undersluices fully functional.

Undersluices are low-level openings in a dam that help remove silt and control water flow. Restoring them is expected to improve the power station’s working efficiency and make sediment management easier.

The work is also expected to strengthen the dam’s long-term safety and reliability. Salal Power Station is one of NHPC’s key hydropower assets in the region.

Strong J&K Record

HCC has worked on major engineering projects in Jammu & Kashmir for around four decades. The company built the 690 MW Salal Hydroelectric Project, which started operations in 1987.

It has also constructed four other hydropower projects in the region. These are Uri-II with 240 MW capacity, Kishanganga with 333 MW, Nimoo Bazgo with 45 MW and Chutak with 44 MW capacity.

Together, HCC’s five hydropower projects have a capacity of 1,352 MW. This is about 38 percent of Jammu & Kashmir’s total installed hydropower capacity, the company said.

Other Projects

HCC also built India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge at Anji Khad. In addition, it completed nearly 32 km of tunnels for the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link.

These tunnels account for about 27 percent of the rail project’s total tunnel length. The strategic railway line is aimed at improving movement and connectivity for civilians as well as defence forces.

HCC works mainly in transport, power and water infrastructure. The company has an engineering history of nearly 100 years and has built hydropower plants, highways, tunnels and bridges across India.