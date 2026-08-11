LPG e-KYC Deadline Nears, Customers May Face Costlier Cylinder Refills

An LPG customer completes Aadhaar-based e-KYC ahead of the reported 15 August deadline to help avoid possible disruptions to cylinder bookings and subsidies. | AI-generated image / ChatGPT (OpenAI).

Mumbai: LPG users have been advised to complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC for their gas connections. Oil marketing companies are reportedly sending messages asking customers to update their records, with 15 August mentioned as the deadline in some communications.

Customers who have not completed the process should check their status through their gas company’s official app, website or distributor.

Deadline Mentioned in Messages

The reported deadline is meant to help companies verify customer identities and update details linked to LPG connections.

However, consumers should confirm whether the date applies to them by contacting their authorised distributor or oil company.

Possible Problems Without Verification

Customers who fail to complete e-KYC may reportedly face problems while booking a refill or receiving a cylinder under domestic benefit rules.

Their subsidy or other eligible benefits could also be affected if the connection and Aadhaar details do not match.

The process is particularly important for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Subsidies under the scheme are provided only to eligible customers, making accurate and updated records essential.

Many Verifications Still Pending

According to reports, e-KYC remains incomplete for many domestic LPG users. In Pune district, for example, around 4.80 lakh of nearly six lakh customers are said to be awaiting verification. Gas agencies are contacting such consumers through SMS messages, calls and other channels.

Read Also LPG Aadhaar eKYC Rule Explained, Only Pending Users Must Complete Process

How to Complete LPG e-KYC?

Consumers can use official apps such as IndianOil ONE, visit their gas provider’s website or contact the nearest authorised gas agency.

In some areas, verification may also be available through delivery staff when a cylinder is delivered.

Customers may need their Aadhaar card, registered mobile number and LPG connection details. Requirements can differ, so checking with the provider is advisable.

Why the Process Matters?

e-KYC helps companies identify fake or duplicate connections and ensures subsidies reach eligible households. Customers should check their status early and complete verification, if required, rather than waiting until the last day.