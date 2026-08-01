Commercial LPG Becomes ₹194 Cheaper In Madhya Pradesh; Hotels & Caterers Relieved | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New prices for 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders came into effect across the country on Saturday, bringing relief to businesses. In Madhya Pradesh, the price of commercial cylinders has been reduced by ₹190 to ₹194, depending on the city.

New prices in MP districts

In Bhopal, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹2,743, down from ₹2,933. In Indore, the price has fallen from ₹3,040 to ₹2,846, while in Jabalpur it has been reduced to ₹2,957 from ₹3,151.

Gwalior will now get the cylinder for ₹2,963.50 instead of ₹3,155, and in Ujjain, the new price is ₹2,908, down from ₹3,102.

Relief for hotel, restaurants

The price cut is expected to benefit hotels, restaurants and catering businesses, which have been struggling with rising operating costs over the past few months.

Restaurant owners said the sharp rise in commercial LPG prices had increased expenses, forcing many businesses to raise food and catering charges by 10-15%.

With the latest reduction, they hope to offer some relief to customers in the coming months.

According to traders, commercial LPG prices had increased significantly during the Iran-US tensions, with rates crossing ₹3,300 in several cities.

Before the rise, a 19-kg commercial cylinder was priced between ₹1,800 and ₹2,000.

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Most expensive in Rewa

Among the cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rewa now has the highest commercial LPG price at ₹2,991.50 per cylinder.

It is followed by Singrauli and Narsinghpur at ₹2,989.50, while Satna is priced at ₹2,989. Shajapur has the cheapest commercial LPG cylinder in the state at ₹2,749.50.

Catering businesses also welcomed the price cut. They said higher LPG prices had increased the cost of organising events.

For a catering order serving around 500 guests, expenses had gone up by ₹45,000 to ₹50,000, leading many caterers to increase per-plate charges.

They believe the latest reduction will help ease costs and improve business.