MP To Launch India's First Vulture Walking Safari Across Five Wildlife Landscapes | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Vulture Walking Safari will soon be launched in Madhya Pradesh along the lines of the state's popular tiger safaris.

The initiative aims to highlight the vital ecological role these birds play as nature's most efficient scavengers while introducing visitors to one of India's greatest conservation success stories.

Unlike traditional motorised jeep safaris, the safari invites visitors to explore the Vindhya landscape on foot.

Led by trained naturalists and local village guides, tourists will trek along river valleys and sandstone cliffs across Panna, Rewa, Shivpuri, Orchha and Gandhi Sagar.

According to 2026 wildlife census, the state now hosts nearly 12,000 vultures, the highest population in the country, earning it the distinction of being India's Vulture State.

To celebrate this conservation achievement, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) along with forest authorities and local conservationists has introduced the initiative.

The safari model puts rural communities at its core. Local youths are being trained as eco-guides, providing sustainable livelihoods while helping safeguard cliff-nesting zones.

Visitors can also stay in traditional Bagheli homestays, enjoying regional cuisine and local hospitality.

Additionally, the nearby Walk with Pardhi initiative in Panna allows indigenous trackers to share their ancestral forest knowledge, further enriching the region's tourism experience.

According to an MPTB official, the initiative aims to shift tourist focus from big cats to nature's indispensable scavengers. "Healthy ecosystems rely as much on scavengers as they do on apex predators."