MP Begins First Scientific Snake Census In Satpura, Kanha Tiger Reserves | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The research team of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has commenced work on the snake census project in Madhya Pradesh. In the first phase, it is executing the project in two selected tiger reserves of the state.

Interacting with Free Press, additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) L Krishnamurthy said WII is carrying out snake estimation work in Satpura Tiger Reserve and Kanha Tiger Reserve.

When contacted, Satpura Tiger Reserve field director Rakhi Nanda said WII has started the snake census in different areas of the reserve.

Before commencing the work, the WII team trained around 110 forest officials during a two-day training workshop held in April.

The team is using camera traps and the pit hole method to monitor snakes and list their species area-wise. The WII team has also given snake kits to the trained forest personnel.

The trained forest personnel on patrol will click photographs of snakes and upload them to a common WhatsApp group created by the WII team. The photographs will be GPS-based.

The WII research team will examine the uploaded photographs and prepare a listing of snakes.

The study will help determine how many species of snakes are found in the reserve and where they are found. This will be the first systematic listing of snakes in the reserve.

Kanha Tiger Reserve deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that the WII team is carrying out a snake study in Kanha.

The team members are also collecting data on how many snakes die in road accidents, along with data on snake distribution and species. Efforts are also being made to determine snake density. The project will continue for one year.

Background

It was last year that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pitched the idea of conducting a snake census in the state. This will also help in containing snakebite cases.

Following this, the forest department prepared a proposal and sent it to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). After receiving the nod from WII, the forest department sanctioned funds to WII for the snake study.